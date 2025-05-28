Mercialys issues €300m bond 

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateFranceRetail
28 May 2025 | 07:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
The five-times oversubscribed notes will mature in seven years
Workman names three new leads in building consultancy team
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
The City’s new planning chair on AI, quality design, and toilets
GPE offloads £42m Whitechapel hotel
Government plans reforms for smaller UK housebuilders
Zenith hires asset management director
Bruntwood locks in £140m green loan
Approval for John Lewis Partnership’s West Ealing built-to-rent plans
Goodman on the hunt for sites whilst other developers “pull up the handbrake”
Westminster approves Grosvenor office despite Crossrail 2 safeguarding
Q+A: Eastdil’s McCaffrey on fighting like an underdog, a monster pipeline and Leyton Orient’s date with destiny
M7 co-founder Hugh Fraser departs
Irish government closes in on €100m Dublin hotel deal
New wave of boutique agencies takes on the big firms
King Street recruits Brookfield managing director
Bidders circle €1.7bn Dalata
L&G big-hitter to leave
Cushman’s head of residential capital markets departs
Panattoni breaks ground on the UK’s largest ever speculative logistics facility
GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy