Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Life sciencesAlternativesDistressGlobalInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Merck scraps £1bn London research hub plans

11 Sep 2025 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

US drugmaker intends to move its research back to existing sites in the States

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Road, Office Building

Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

GSA urges government action as Ireland faces 68,000 student bed shortfall

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Ask plots 115,000 sq ft logistics scheme at Manchester Business Park

10 Sep 2025
Read

Life sciences is making a comeback – investors should watch closely

10 Sep 2025
Read