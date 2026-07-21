NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

AlternativesUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastESGInvestment

Merged £1.5bn fund secures debut biodiversity investment

21 Jul 2026 | 11:37 | London | by May Agaran

Newly combined Threadneedle Property Unit Trust buys 490 acre North Yorkshire farm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Columbia Threadneedle and Hanover Trust create £1.5bn fund after merger

2 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Funds locked in talks to create £1.4bn giant

25 Mar 2026
Read

Online marketplace launched for biodiversity net gain credits

1 Dec 2025
Read
Airport, Airfield, Car

Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions

5 Jun 2025
Read