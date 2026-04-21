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CorporateUK & Ireland

Merger talks between AEW UK REIT and Alternative Income REIT collapse

21 Apr 2026 | 15:38 | London | by May Agaran

“Agreement on certain key matters” could not be reached during due diligence, according to AEW

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