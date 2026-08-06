NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Meridia seals Madrid flex living acquisition

6 Aug 2026 | 14:10 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bain Capital-led joint venture offloads 977-unit asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Pollen Street-backed firms buy Spanish servicer from Lone Star

4 Aug 2026
Read
Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

Investment in EMEA living sector surges by 49% due to multifamily deals

4 Aug 2026
Read

SilverPine debuts hospitality strategy with Madrid deal

30 Jul 2026
Read

Maslow provides €44m financing for Marbella resi scheme

21 Jul 2026
Read