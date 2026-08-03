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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Meridia seals Madrid hotel acquisition from Essendi

3 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investment in Ibis Alcorcón Tresaguas is part of Meridia V fund

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