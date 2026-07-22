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Data centresContinental EuropeSpainAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentDigital infrastructure

Merlin Properties to invest €1.2bn in Zaragoza data centre

22 Jul 2026 | 17:24 | London | by Elena Vardon

Socimi to develop 144MW data centre in north-east Spain

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