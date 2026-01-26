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OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationSpain

Metrovacesa sells €200m Madrid office project

26 Jan 2026 | 14:27 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Atrea Real Estate is the buyer

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