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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsStudent AccommodationInvestment

M&G acquires €340m Amsterdam resi complex

9 Nov 2026 | 11:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property comprises rental homes and student beds

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