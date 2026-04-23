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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainESGInvestment

M&G acquires €50m Barcelona hotel

23 Apr 2026 | 11:10 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction represents first hotel investment for European fund

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