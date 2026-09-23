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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

M&G acquires €56m Berlin resi project

23 Sep 2026 | 12:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

PRS scheme to provide 145 homes

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