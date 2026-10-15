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ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

M&G acquires €67m Paris resi assets from Gecina

15 Oct 2026 | 11:36 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction involves 173 rental apartments

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