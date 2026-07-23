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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceCold StorageInvestment

M&G acquires €86m French industrial assets

23 Jul 2026 | 14:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm completes two deals with PGIM and ASLI

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