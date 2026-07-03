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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

M&G-backed BauMont buys Italian outlet from GWM

3 Jul 2026 | 15:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Città Sant'Angelo Outlet Village spans 29,200 sq m

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