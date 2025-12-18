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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeESGInvestmentNetherlands

M&G buys €100m Dutch logistics portfolio

18 Dec 2025 | 11:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises three assets totalling 74,000 sq m

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