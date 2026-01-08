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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainHotels & LeisureSingle-family rentalStudent AccommodationDevelopmentInvestment

M&G commits €239m to Spanish resi assets

8 Jan 2026 | 14:08 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investments in Madrid and Barcelona will provide nearly 1,000 homes

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