Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlandsSustainability

M&G completes €42m Dutch residential scheme

30 Oct 2025 | 09:54 | London | by May Agaran

Leiden project was forward funded in 2023 on behalf of the M&G European Living Fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

ECF lodges plans for Salford residential scheme

28 Oct 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Pension giants commit £3bn to impact investment

20 Oct 2025
Read

Neinor completes €32m Spanish resi scheme

15 Oct 2025
Read

Cambridge University submits fresh plans for mammoth Eddington residential scheme

15 Oct 2025
Read