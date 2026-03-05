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RetailLeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

M&G conjures Harry Potter flagship for £250m Oxford Street scheme

5 Mar 2026 | 07:43 | London | by May Agaran

Spanning 21,000 sq ft across two floors, the store will open in the autumn

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