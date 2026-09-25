NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGFranceOfficeRegeneration

M&G forward funds €28m Paris logistics scheme

25 Sep 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Former office building will be converted into sustainable industrial park

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Redevco lends €50m for Dutch logistics scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read

Cabot agrees to forward purchase Hanover logistics scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

M&G acquires €56m Berlin resi project

23 Sep 2026
Read
Door, Floor, Flooring

M&G's European property fund issues first €500m green bond

16 Sep 2026
Read