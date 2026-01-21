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FundraisingCorporateInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

M&G to launch new social investment fund

21 Jan 2026 | 13:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Fund will be backed by Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund and With Profits Fund

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