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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateGreeceInvestmentItaly

MHV agrees to take over Italian and Greek hotels from Prodea

23 Mar 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Cyprus-listed company to issue 58.7m shares for contribution in-kind as part of deal

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