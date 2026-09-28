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LondonLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub

28 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

US tech firm close to concluding long-running office search

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