NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Microsoft finalises long-running search for UK headquarters

27 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Tech giant concludes deal for 80,000 sq ft office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Klaviyo inks 10-year deal for Dublin hub

3 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Spelthorne finds buyer for £84m trophy asset

2 Sep 2026
Read

Workspace lines up £90m London office double sale

27 Aug 2026
Read
Purchase was a 33,600 sq ft retail asset in South Ruislip for £10.75m from Aviva Investors

EdR REIM acquires pair of UK warehouses for £15m

26 Aug 2026
Read