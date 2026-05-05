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LeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Microsoft to take 94,000 sq ft London AI hub

5 May 2026 | 08:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

US tech firm takes Hines' eight-storey Film House building on 142 Wardour Street

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