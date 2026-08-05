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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Microsoft unveils plans for 553,000 sq ft Slough data centre

5 Aug 2026 | 16:47 | London | by May Agaran

Tech giant to redevelop the former Langley Business Centre

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