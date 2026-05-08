Middle East crisis: the real estate outlook is worsening

InvestmentCorporateDistressLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland
8 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
More data points dip into the red as conflict continues – though some optimism remains
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
Columbia Threadneedle sells Northern Irish retail park
JV partners explore exit options for €50m+ Dublin co-living project
LRC swoops for Slough block
Savills points to improvement in commercial transactional business
Connaught banks £17.5m loan for Warwickshire care home project
Spain and secondary UK markets top picks for European logistics
Henley’s £1.3bn Salford retail-to-resi scheme hits hurdle
Plans submitted for Canary Wharf HSBC tower revamp
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Peel makes £583m cash offer for Harworth