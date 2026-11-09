Mideal names investment manager for European real estate

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9 Nov 2026 | 14:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Simon Craunot steps into new role after two years with firm
Ires backs €731m Barings takeover
Deutsche AM holds €120m anchor close for latest real estate debt vehicle
Approval granted for 285 Romford co-living homes
Simon Travis launches new business
Half of office build cost inflation driven by regulation, specification and planning
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
Plans lodged for trio of residential towers at Greenwich gasworks site
LandAid celebrates 40-year anniversary
Martin Property Group secures planning for Preston office project
Granite REIT snaps up pair of UK sheds for £71m
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform