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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsFinancingNorth WestPlanningUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Midlands and North West take-up exceeds 18m sq ft in 2025

21 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Activity increased towards end of year

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