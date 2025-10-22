Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentLeasingUK & Ireland

Midlands leisure park to become IOS development

22 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Augur Group has secured planning consent to redevelop Pegasus Court

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Barwood Capital buys Stevenage plot for logistics scheme

21 Oct 2025
Read

Panattoni exchanges on Warrington logistics site

20 Oct 2025
Read

LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project

20 Oct 2025
Read
Admiral Hyson Industrial Estate

DTZ Investors snaps up £20m London industrial estate

20 Oct 2025
Read