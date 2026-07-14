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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLeasing

Midlands logistics take-up exceeds 10m sq ft in first half

14 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Transactions went up by 81%, according to Box4 Real Estate's latest study

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