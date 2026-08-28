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Policy & RegulationLogisticsPlanningRetailUK & Ireland

Mike Ashley attacks Burnham's high street strategy

28 Aug 2026 | 07:21 | London | by May Agaran

Retail mogul says "hostile business climate can’t be allowed to continue"

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