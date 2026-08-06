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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate

6 Aug 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Frasers Group edges ahead in race for 11-asset portfolio

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