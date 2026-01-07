NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialUK & IrelandRetail

Mike Ashley splashes cash on Grainger shares

7 Jan 2026 | 14:29 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Frasers Group chairman invests around £41m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT

19 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Big Yellow is not alone: the UK REITs with activists in their crosshairs

16 Oct 2026
Read
Person, Human, Shirt

Mike Ashley attacks Burnham's high street strategy

28 Aug 2026
Read

Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate

6 Aug 2026
Read