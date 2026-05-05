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ResidentialCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Mike Ashley ups stake in Grainger

5 May 2026 | 08:08 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Frasers Group founder now has a shareholding of almost 4.2%

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