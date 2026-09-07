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PeopleUK & Ireland

Mike Slade remembered: "He would lift the spirit of any room"

7 Sep 2026 | 08:25 | London | by Alexander Peace

Industry pays tribute to larger-than-life character who was one of the last property grandees

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