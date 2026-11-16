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Data centresContinental EuropeIrelandItalyUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLeasing

Milan on track to edge Dublin out of top five European data centre markets

16 Nov 2026 | 13:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Italian city to surpass Irish capital in 2028

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