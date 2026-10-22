Milan protests put housing pressures under the spotlight

ResidentialContinental EuropeItalyPolicy & Regulation
22 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta
Amid violent clashes and with a general strike on the horizon, Italy’s housing anger is looking for a target
Q+A: Christian Jamison on increasing Valor’s platform by 40% in a year
DTZi’s private hospital investment nears £100m with latest deal
Court orders Torsion Developments to be wound up
What September’s inflation figures could mean for business rates
Helical signs FGS Global at Brettenham House
FCA prelets 36,000 sq ft at 2 Wellington Place in Leeds
Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push
CBRE reports increased profit but misses revenue expectations
Blackstone’s Q3 earnings slip as volatility stalls asset sales
Council overestimates result in 100,000-home shortfall
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale