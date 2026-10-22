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ResidentialContinental EuropeItalyPolicy & Regulation

Milan protests put housing pressures under the spotlight

22 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Amid violent clashes and with a general strike on the horizon, Italy’s housing anger is looking for a target

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