Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporateContinental EuropeFinancingLondonPeopleUK & Ireland

Milbank hires duo to lead European property finance practice 

14 Oct 2025 | 14:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Miles Flynn and Rehan Hanif join as partners 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark makes double hire for European data centre push

1 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Coat, Blazer

Savills hires Spanish director of corporate finance

23 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

German law firm HauckSchuchardt names partner  

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Newmark’s plan to dominate capital markets, debt and structured finance in Europe

8 May 2025
Read