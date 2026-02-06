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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentPolicy & RegulationRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Milton Keynes council signs agreement for 40,000 homes

6 Feb 2026 | 07:41 | London | by May Agaran

MoU inked with developers and landowners to create new town

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