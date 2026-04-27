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LogisticsLeasingSouth EastSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Mirastar completes largest M25 warehouse letting in five years

27 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

250,000 sq ft Essex shed recently underwent refurbishment

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