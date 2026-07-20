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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandLeasing

Mishcon de Reya takes 161,000 sq ft at Oxford Properties' London office project

20 Jul 2026 | 15:33 | London | by May Agaran

Global law firm to occupy four floors

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