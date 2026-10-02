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Life SciencesAlternativesEast of EnglandLeasingUK & Ireland

Mission accomplished: full house secured at Cambridge life sciences hub

2 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Pair of lettings take first phase Foxton scheme to full occupancy

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