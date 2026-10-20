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FinancingContinental EuropeUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureResidentialFund manager

Mitheridge expands into Europe with special situations strategy

20 Oct 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Harri Thomas

Firm appoints Richard Stone as partner

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