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Self-storageAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Mitiska REIM forms joint venture with German self-storage developer

11 May 2026 | 10:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Up to 20 additional sites will be developed over next two years

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