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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Mitiska REIM offloads €22m Czech retail park

19 Dec 2025 | 07:22 | London | by Robin Marriott, Lovelyn Tagalag

 Fio Banka's real estate fund is the buyer 

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