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OfficeLeasingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Mitsubishi and Stanhope’s 8 Bishopsgate fully let

4 Jun 2026 | 11:18 | London | by May Agaran

King & Spalding takes top floor of 47-storey City tower as part of expansion

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