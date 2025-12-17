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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Mitsubishi goes back to market with £70m London office

17 Dec 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, James Buckley

Talks to sell prime asset to South African investor have ended

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