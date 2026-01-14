NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingAustriaBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeGermanyPolandLogisticsCorporateESG

MLP issues €350m green bond

14 Jan 2026 | 13:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction strengthens logistics developer’s financial position

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Q+A: Nuveen's Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year

30 Oct 2026
Read

Via Outlets raises €183m in Swiss franc bond market debut

21 Oct 2026
Read

Savills raises $350m to repay bridge facility for Eastdil acquisition

21 Oct 2026
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

SWI raises €800m of equity for AI infrastructure expansion

12 Oct 2026
Read