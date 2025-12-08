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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasingOffice

MLP leases 36,300 sq m Ruhr warehouse

8 Dec 2025 | 14:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Winit Germany will occupy three units

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