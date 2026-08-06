NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

MLP plans 36,500 sq m logistics centre in Hamburg

6 Aug 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Scheme represents MLP’s first project in the Hamburg region

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

MLP to build Munich logistics scheme

28 Apr 2026
Read

MLP issues €350m green bond

14 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

MLP leases 36,300 sq m Ruhr warehouse

8 Dec 2025
Read

MLP appoints former Skanska exec as CFO

5 Feb 2025
Read